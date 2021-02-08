Do SOS Limited (SOS) beta value of 0.33 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SOS Limited (SOS), which is $3.88 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.35 after opening rate of $3.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.60 before closing at $3.48.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, SOS Ltd. Enters Framework Agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station in Hejiang , Luzhou City, Sichuan, to Secure Cheap and Renewable Electricity for its Cloud Crypto Mining Center. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) announced today that it has entered the framework agreement with Leibodong Hydropower Station (“Leibodong”) in Hejiang, Luzhou, Sichuan Province, where hydropower resources are much richer and electricity prices much lower than the rest part of China. Pursuant to the agreement, Leibodong will supply SOS with electricity to its cloud crypto mining and big data center. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.35 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was 155.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -18.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 660.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $4.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33221089 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was 162.16%, having the revenues showcasing 129.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.59M, as it employees total of 163 workers.

SOS Limited (SOS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.09, with a change in the price was noted +2.08. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of +115.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,143,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SOS Limited (SOS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.03%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SOS Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 162.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 75.57%, alongside a boost of 155.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 27.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 125.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 129.59% during last recorded quarter.