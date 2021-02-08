Do Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) beta value of 0.08 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) was valued at $6.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.12 while reaching the peak value of $7.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.80. The stock current value is $7.21.

Recently in News on December 28, 2020, Regional Health Properties Reports Unusual Trading Activity. Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, today issued a statement on recent unusual trading activity in the Company’s common stock. You can read further details here

Regional Health Properties Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.90 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.80 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) full year performance was 365.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regional Health Properties Inc. shares are logging -54.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 861.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $15.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1313035 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) recorded performance in the market was 101.40%, having the revenues showcasing 418.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.17M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regional Health Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.27, with a change in the price was noted +5.99. In a similar fashion, Regional Health Properties Inc. posted a movement of +490.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 671,012 in trading volumes.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Regional Health Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.49%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Regional Health Properties Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 359.24%, alongside a boost of 365.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.44% in the 7-day charts and went down by 120.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 418.67% during last recorded quarter.