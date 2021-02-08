Do OpGen Inc. (OPGN) beta value of -0.46 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of OpGen Inc. (OPGN). It is currently valued at $2.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.425, after setting-off with the price of $2.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.30 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.37.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2020 and Provides Business Update. Preliminary total pro-forma combined revenue for 2020 was approximately $5.2 million. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

OpGen Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.62 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) full year performance was 37.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OpGen Inc. shares are logging -53.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.45 and $5.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1458368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) recorded performance in the market was 16.18%, having the revenues showcasing 10.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 53.11M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OpGen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.12, with a change in the price was noted +0.42. In a similar fashion, OpGen Inc. posted a movement of +19.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,142,158 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPGN is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.06.

Technical breakdown of OpGen Inc. (OPGN)

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OpGen Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.24%, alongside a boost of 37.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.75% during last recorded quarter.