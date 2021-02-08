Do China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) beta value of 1.35 signposts another twist?

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) is priced at $2.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.014 and reached a high price of $2.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.16. The stock touched a low price of $1.87.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, China Natural Resources, Inc. Announces The Closing Of $7.3 Million Registered Direct Offering. CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ: CHNR) (the “Company”) today announced that it closed the registered direct offering of approximately $7.3 million of common shares at a price of $1.85 per share on January 22, 2021, as previously announced on January 20, 2021. The Company issued a total of 3,960,000 common shares to the institutional investors participating in the offering. In a concurrent private placement, the Company also issued warrants (“Warrants”) to the investors, initially exercisable for the purchase of up to 1,584,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.35 per share, which Warrants have a term of 36 months from the date of issuance. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

China Natural Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.09 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) full year performance was 44.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Natural Resources Inc. shares are logging -61.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $6.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1532179 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR) recorded performance in the market was 56.52%, having the revenues showcasing 74.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 62.51M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Natural Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, China Natural Resources Inc. posted a movement of +112.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 973,339 in trading volumes.

China Natural Resources Inc. (CHNR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of China Natural Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.80%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of China Natural Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.52%, alongside a boost of 44.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 74.19% during last recorded quarter.