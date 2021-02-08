Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) market price of $10.39 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) was valued at $13.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.59 while reaching the peak value of $11.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.57. The stock current value is $10.39.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, Cyclo Therapeutics to Present on Its Clinical and Drug Development Program for Lead Candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo™, at WORLDSymposium 2021. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a cyclodextrin platform for the treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases, including their lead candidate (Trappsol® Cyclo™) in the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), today announced details for the Company’s upcoming presentations at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium 2021, a leading medical and scientific conference for professionals working to advance understanding and treatments for lysosomal storage diseases, including NPC. The conference will be held virtually between February 8–12, 2021. You can read further details here

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) full year performance was -46.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -65.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 205.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.40 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1838581 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) recorded performance in the market was 138.85%, having the revenues showcasing -9.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.16M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Analysts verdict on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 138.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.79%, alongside a downfall of -46.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 75.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 103.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.43% during last recorded quarter.