Boiling and ready to burst as Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) last month performance was 79.67%

At the end of the latest market close, Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) was valued at $34.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $34.96 while reaching the peak value of $43.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.00. The stock current value is $41.27.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Atomera to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Atomera Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.80 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $15.37 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) full year performance was 882.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atomera Incorporated shares are logging 14.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1531.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.53 and $36.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1809511 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atomera Incorporated (ATOM) recorded performance in the market was 156.49%, having the revenues showcasing 359.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 738.32M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atomera Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.06, with a change in the price was noted +31.10. In a similar fashion, Atomera Incorporated posted a movement of +306.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 609,482 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATOM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Atomera Incorporated (ATOM)

Raw Stochastic average of Atomera Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Atomera Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 156.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 230.16%, alongside a boost of 882.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 79.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 359.07% during last recorded quarter.