Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) market price of $4.98 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), which is $4.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.00 after opening rate of $10.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.89 before closing at $3.98.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Aurora Mobile Partners with Kuaishou to Improve Monetization Efficiency. Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Kuaishou Technology (01024.HK) (“Kuaishou”), China’s leading short video content community and social platform, to improve advertising monetization efficiency. By leveraging its powerful artificial intelligence (“AI”) and advanced analysis technologies, Aurora Mobile’s advertisement SaaS services will enable Kuaishou to help brands and performance-based advertisers to accurately target potential customers, enhance advertising conversion rate, reduce operational costs, and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between Kuaishou and advertisers on its platform. You can read further details here

Aurora Mobile Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.00 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) full year performance was 71.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aurora Mobile Limited shares are logging -17.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 255.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $6.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 76145877 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) recorded performance in the market was 39.89%, having the revenues showcasing 176.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 358.81M, as it employees total of 439 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aurora Mobile Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +3.24. In a similar fashion, Aurora Mobile Limited posted a movement of +186.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,809,906 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JG is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Aurora Mobile Limited (JG)

Raw Stochastic average of Aurora Mobile Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Aurora Mobile Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 175.70%, alongside a boost of 71.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 48.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by 47.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 176.67% during last recorded quarter.