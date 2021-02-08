Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) market price of $5.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) was valued at $5.27. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.07 while reaching the peak value of $5.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.81. The stock current value is $5.02.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, AGTC Executives Awarded First Place in the BioProcess International Reader’s Choice Awards, Cell & Gene Therapies Category. Article reflects Company’s leadership and innovation in scalable, reproducible manufacture of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.42 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $3.82 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) full year performance was -7.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares are logging -32.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.29 and $7.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2150998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) recorded performance in the market was 28.85%, having the revenues showcasing -4.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 191.30M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Specialists analysis on Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +0.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,998 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGTC is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.55%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.50%, alongside a downfall of -7.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 33.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.70% during last recorded quarter.