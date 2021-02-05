Why is U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) up 351.13% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) was valued at $6.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.18 while reaching the peak value of $6.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.91. The stock current value is $6.72.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, U.S. Global Investors Announces Increase in Dividend and Reports Strong Acceleration of Growth in Assets, with Total Operating Revenues Increasing 60% QoQ, 480% YoY. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, today is pleased to report financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

U.S. Global Investors Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.20 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $4.69 for the same time period, recorded on 01/21/21.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) full year performance was 351.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are logging 0.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 740.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $6.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 512393 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) recorded performance in the market was 10.09%, having the revenues showcasing 125.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.16M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Analysts verdict on U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U.S. Global Investors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.86, with a change in the price was noted +3.78. In a similar fashion, U.S. Global Investors Inc. posted a movement of +131.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 159,611 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROW is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Global Investors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.59%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of U.S. Global Investors Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 69.97%, alongside a boost of 351.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.56% during last recorded quarter.