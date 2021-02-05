Why is Quantum Corporation (QMCO) up 17.78% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) was valued at $7.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.73 while reaching the peak value of $7.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.45. The stock current value is $7.75.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Quantum Announces Pricing of $90 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (“Quantum”) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,138,686 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $6.85 per share. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by Quantum. The gross proceeds to Quantum from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $90 million. The offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Quantum has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,970,803 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Quantum intends to use all of the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the indebtedness under its senior secured term loan. You can read further details here

Quantum Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.80 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $6.14 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) full year performance was 17.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quantum Corporation shares are logging 1.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 515.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.26 and $7.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5312268 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quantum Corporation (QMCO) recorded performance in the market was 26.63%, having the revenues showcasing 67.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 333.79M, as it employees total of 829 workers.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quantum Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.65, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, Quantum Corporation posted a movement of +47.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 211,898 in trading volumes.

Quantum Corporation (QMCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Quantum Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.52%, alongside a boost of 17.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 67.03% during last recorded quarter.