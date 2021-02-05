Veru Inc. (VERU) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.16M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Veru Inc. (VERU), which is $14.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.59 after opening rate of $9.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.83 before closing at $9.89.

Recently in News on January 27, 2021, Veru to Report Fiscal 2021 First-Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call on February 10th. Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing novel medicines for the management of prostate and breast cancer, today announced that it will report financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 before the market opens. Veru’s management will host a conference call that same day at 8 a.m. ET to review the Company’s performance and to answer questions. The call will also be accessible via webcast. You can read further details here

Veru Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.59 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $7.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Veru Inc. (VERU) full year performance was 245.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Veru Inc. shares are logging 24.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 520.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $11.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29465873 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Veru Inc. (VERU) recorded performance in the market was 65.09%, having the revenues showcasing 468.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.04B, as it employees total of 339 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Veru Inc. (VERU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Veru Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.17, with a change in the price was noted +11.55. In a similar fashion, Veru Inc. posted a movement of +423.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,853,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VERU is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical breakdown of Veru Inc. (VERU)

Raw Stochastic average of Veru Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.60%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Veru Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 347.65%, alongside a boost of 245.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 55.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 50.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 468.92% during last recorded quarter.