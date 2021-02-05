Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is on the roll with an average volume of 272.57K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) was valued at $3.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.15 while reaching the peak value of $3.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.10. The stock current value is $3.39.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, Tarena Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee. Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU) (“Tarena” or the “Company”), a leading provider of professional education and K-12 education services in China, today announced that the special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced preliminary non-binding acquisition proposal letter dated December 8, 2020 (the “Proposal”), has retained Duff & Phelps, LLC as its independent financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel to assist it in this process. You can read further details here

Tarena International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.48 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) full year performance was 46.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tarena International Inc. shares are logging -36.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $5.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5238135 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) recorded performance in the market was 11.51%, having the revenues showcasing 73.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.79M, as it employees total of 11833 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tarena International Inc. (TEDU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tarena International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.50, with a change in the price was noted +1.83. In a similar fashion, Tarena International Inc. posted a movement of +117.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 299,424 in trading volumes.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tarena International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tarena International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.42%, alongside a boost of 46.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.85% during last recorded quarter.