Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 7.77%: What to Expect?

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) is priced at $1.65 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.64 and reached a high price of $1.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.61. The stock touched a low price of $1.61.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Soligenix Receives Hong Kong Patent for Therapeutic Use of Synthetic Hypericin to Treat Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma. Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, announced today that the Hong Kong Registrar of Patents has granted a patent for the application titled “Formulations and Methods of Treatment of Skin Conditions” (No. 16102842.8), published on January 29, 2021 under Publication No. 1214771 B. The granted claims are directed to the therapeutic use of synthetic hypericin in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), similar to those granted in Europe in 2020. Synthetic hypericin is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in SGX301, the Company’s photodynamic therapy, for which positive primary endpoint results in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the treatment of CTCL were recently announced (available here). This new patent is the first granted in Hong Kong and expands on Soligenix’s comprehensive patent estate, which includes protection on the composition of the purified synthetic hypericin, methods of synthesis and therapeutic methods of use in both CTCL and psoriasis, and is being pursued worldwide. You can read further details here

Soligenix Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.2600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) full year performance was -37.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Soligenix Inc. shares are logging -53.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.21 and $3.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3387563 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Soligenix Inc. (SNGX) recorded performance in the market was 28.91%, having the revenues showcasing 1.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.93M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Soligenix Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8173, with a change in the price was noted -0.2500. In a similar fashion, Soligenix Inc. posted a movement of -13.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,926,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SNGX is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical breakdown of Soligenix Inc. (SNGX)

Raw Stochastic average of Soligenix Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Soligenix Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.26%, alongside a downfall of -37.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.85% during last recorded quarter.