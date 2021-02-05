Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Quarterly Performance is 29.03%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) was valued at $179.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $178.195 while reaching the peak value of $181.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $172.89. The stock current value is $179.10.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Skyworks Reports Q1 FY21 Results. Delivers Record Revenue of $1.510 Billion, up 58% Sequentially and 69% Y-o-Y. You can read further details here

Skyworks Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $189.70 on 02/02/21, with the lowest value was $148.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) full year performance was 49.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares are logging -5.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.90 and $189.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5001862 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) recorded performance in the market was 17.15%, having the revenues showcasing 29.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.08B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Skyworks Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 149.50, with a change in the price was noted +42.95. In a similar fashion, Skyworks Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +31.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,096,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWKS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Skyworks Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.07%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Skyworks Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.20%, alongside a boost of 49.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.03% during last recorded quarter.