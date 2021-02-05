Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Quarterly Performance is 139.39%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX). It is currently valued at $1.58. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.27 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.24.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications staff notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) pertaining to the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6000 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) full year performance was -28.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -38.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 184.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $2.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5320011 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) recorded performance in the market was 73.63%, having the revenues showcasing 139.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.75M, as it employees total of 7 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9033, with a change in the price was noted +0.7368. In a similar fashion, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +87.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 813,698 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.40%, alongside a downfall of -28.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 51.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 139.39% during last recorded quarter.