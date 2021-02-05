Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) was up 5.31%

At the end of the latest market close, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) was valued at $10.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $11.30 while reaching the peak value of $11.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.38. The stock current value is $11.01.

Recently in News on February 5, 2021, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $9.75 per share (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,875,000 shares of its common stock. The Offering is expected to close on February 9, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.25 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $8.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) full year performance was -39.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares are logging -37.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 229.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $17.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2982878 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) recorded performance in the market was 19.29%, having the revenues showcasing 197.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 488.96M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.16, with a change in the price was noted +5.48. In a similar fashion, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted a movement of +98.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,116,082 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)

Raw Stochastic average of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.23%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 24.40%, alongside a downfall of -39.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 197.72% during last recorded quarter.