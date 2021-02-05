Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close CSX Corporation (CSX) was down -1.01%

At the end of the latest market close, CSX Corporation (CSX) was valued at $89.32. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $89.33 while reaching the peak value of $89.789 and lowest value recorded on the day was $87.87. The stock current value is $88.42.

Recently in News on January 21, 2021, CSX Announces Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.99, Including $0.05 Charge for Early Debt Repayment. CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $760 million, or $0.99 per share. These results include a charge of $48 million, or $0.05 per share after-tax, related to the early retirement of debt. You can read further details here

CSX Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.54 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $83.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

CSX Corporation (CSX) full year performance was 13.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CSX Corporation shares are logging -9.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $46.81 and $97.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4013988 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CSX Corporation (CSX) recorded performance in the market was -2.57%, having the revenues showcasing 4.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.37B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CSX Corporation (CSX)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the CSX Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 86.18, with a change in the price was noted +11.25. In a similar fashion, CSX Corporation posted a movement of +14.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,148,379 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSX is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.27.

Technical breakdown of CSX Corporation (CSX)

Raw Stochastic average of CSX Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CSX Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.79%, alongside a boost of 13.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.99% during last recorded quarter.