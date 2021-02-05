Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.07

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF), which is $5.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.85 after opening rate of $4.47 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.45 before closing at $4.80.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. Reports First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) (the “Company,” “we” or “our”) today reported its operating results for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2020. The Company franchises and operates gourmet chocolate and confection stores and self-serve frozen yogurt cafés, and manufactures an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.07 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) full year performance was -42.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. shares are logging -33.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 130.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.55 and $8.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 307174 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) recorded performance in the market was 18.52%, having the revenues showcasing 66.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.99M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

The Analysts eye on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.67, with a change in the price was noted +1.73. In a similar fashion, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. posted a movement of +57.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 38,777 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMCF is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF)

Raw Stochastic average of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.00%, alongside a downfall of -42.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.67% during last recorded quarter.