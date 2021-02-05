LAIX Inc. (LAIX) market price of $2.56 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, LAIX Inc. (LAIX) was valued at $1.92. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.01 while reaching the peak value of $2.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.9701. The stock current value is $2.56.

Recently in News on December 30, 2020, LAIX Inc. Announces Result of Annual General Meeting. LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) (“LAIX” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that, at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution as a special resolution proposed by the Company:. You can read further details here

LAIX Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.59 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

LAIX Inc. (LAIX) full year performance was -43.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LAIX Inc. shares are logging -57.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.36 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3765248 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LAIX Inc. (LAIX) recorded performance in the market was 68.42%, having the revenues showcasing 55.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 119.14M, as it employees total of 3214 workers.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LAIX Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.54. In a similar fashion, LAIX Inc. posted a movement of +26.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 247,652 in trading volumes.

Raw Stochastic average of LAIX Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.88%.

Considering, the past performance of LAIX Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 68.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.11%, alongside a downfall of -43.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 55.62% during last recorded quarter.