Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.73

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) is priced at $19.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $19.30 and reached a high price of $20.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $21.86. The stock touched a low price of $18.42.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA”), a leading infrastructure services company focused on renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”), an affiliate of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., at a price to the public of $16.75 per share (before underwriting discounts and commissions). Total gross proceeds to the Selling Stockholder will be approximately $134.0 million. In addition, the Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 853,283 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. You can read further details here

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.13 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $15.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) full year performance was 434.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. shares are logging -20.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1071.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.63 and $24.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6045815 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) recorded performance in the market was 15.21%, having the revenues showcasing 114.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 439.07M, as it employees total of 2650 workers.

Analysts verdict on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.15, with a change in the price was noted +14.46. In a similar fashion, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. posted a movement of +312.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 791,353 in trading volumes.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 370.20%, alongside a boost of 434.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 114.98% during last recorded quarter.