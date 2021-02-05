Here is why Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.09%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU), which is $18.55 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.00 after opening rate of $15.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.00 before closing at $15.14.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing December 14, 2020. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: DCRBU) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing December 14, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. The shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) under the symbols “DCRB” and “DCRBW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NASDAQ under the symbol “DCRBU.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation shares are logging 3.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.87 and $17.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 111789 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (DCRBU) recorded performance in the market was 31.77%, having the revenues showcasing 52.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Raw Stochastic average of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.24%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.77%. The shares 12.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.31% during last recorded quarter.