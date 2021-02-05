Here is why BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 8.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI), which is $2.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.24 after opening rate of $1.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.96 before closing at $2.10.

Recently in News on December 16, 2020, BOQI International Medical Signs Material Definitive Agreement to Acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital. BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) (“BIMI” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) on December 15, 2020, to acquire Chaohu Zhongshan Minimally Invasive Hospital (“Zhongshan Hospital”), a private hospital in the southeast region of China with 65 hospital beds, 25 medical doctors, 22 medical technicians and 45 nurses. Zhongshan Hospital is a general hospital known for its complex minimally invasive surgeries. You can read further details here

BOQI International Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.44 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) full year performance was -45.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BOQI International Medical Inc. shares are logging -60.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.50 and $5.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2238410 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) recorded performance in the market was 25.75%, having the revenues showcasing 21.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.79M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Analysts verdict on BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BOQI International Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.85, with a change in the price was noted +0.57. In a similar fashion, BOQI International Medical Inc. posted a movement of +33.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,789,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIMI is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

BOQI International Medical Inc. (BIMI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BOQI International Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.55%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BOQI International Medical Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.30%, alongside a downfall of -45.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.39% during last recorded quarter.