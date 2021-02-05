Here is why Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.62%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), which is $256.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $266.00 after opening rate of $261.86 while the lowest price it went was recorded $245.75 before closing at $276.60.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $293.25 on 01/06/21, with the lowest value was $245.75 for the same time period, recorded on 02/04/21.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) full year performance was 2.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares are logging -21.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $167.43 and $327.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6283128 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) recorded performance in the market was -6.05%, having the revenues showcasing -11.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.68B, as it employees total of 19000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Air Products and Chemicals Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 282.92, with a change in the price was noted -43.62. In a similar fashion, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. posted a movement of -14.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,213,503 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APD is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Technical breakdown of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Raw Stochastic average of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.81%, alongside a boost of 2.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.19% during last recorded quarter.