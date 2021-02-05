Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) market price of $15.31 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) was valued at $13.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.3897 while reaching the peak value of $13.985 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.0912. The stock current value is $15.31.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, CORPAC Awards Gilat Multi-Million-Dollar Contract to Provide Mission Critical Telecom Systems for Peru’s Airports. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announced today that it was awarded a multi-million-dollar contract to provide mission critical telecom systems for 29 of Peru’s airports. The award of high-availability communication system was granted by CORPAC, the Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation. This award follows Gilat’s successful execution of large government projects and well positions Gilat for additional large deals in Peru. You can read further details here

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.08 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $6.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) full year performance was 41.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are logging 9.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 225.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.70 and $13.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1295733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) recorded performance in the market was 107.52%, having the revenues showcasing 128.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 793.81M, as it employees total of 864 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.72, with a change in the price was noted +8.38. In a similar fashion, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. posted a movement of +153.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 937,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GILT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)

Raw Stochastic average of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.29%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 149.17%, alongside a boost of 41.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 95.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 128.55% during last recorded quarter.