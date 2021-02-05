Gear up for the change! Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has hit the volume of 443325

For the readers interested in the stock health of Taoping Inc. (TAOP). It is currently valued at $3.55. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.9178, after setting-off with the price of $3.31. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.23 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.83.

Recently in News on January 26, 2021, TAOP and Ivy International Education Forming Joint Venture to Develop and Market New Learning Programs for Quality Education. Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announced today that the Company has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Ivy International Education Technology Co., Ltd. (“Ivy International Education”) to develop and market new learning programs for quality education. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Taoping Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.20 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $2.74 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) full year performance was -10.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Taoping Inc. shares are logging -76.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $15.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 443325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Taoping Inc. (TAOP) recorded performance in the market was 34.86%, having the revenues showcasing 35.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.83M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Specialists analysis on Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Taoping Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.93, with a change in the price was noted +0.66. In a similar fashion, Taoping Inc. posted a movement of +22.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 286,804 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

Raw Stochastic average of Taoping Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.86%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.34%, alongside a downfall of -10.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.34% during last recorded quarter.