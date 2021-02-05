Gear up for the change! Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has hit the volume of 3453729

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is priced at $22.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $22.30 and reached a high price of $22.82, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.16. The stock touched a low price of $22.18.

Recently in News on January 28, 2021, Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 AM EST on February 18, 2021. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLMN) will release results for the fiscal fourth quarter ended December 27, 2020, on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at approximately 7:00 AM EST, which will be followed by a conference call to review its financial results at 8:30 AM EST the same day. You can read further details here

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.93 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $17.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) full year performance was 8.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares are logging -3.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 400.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.54 and $23.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3453729 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) recorded performance in the market was 17.04%, having the revenues showcasing 56.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.99B, as it employees total of 94000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.78, with a change in the price was noted +6.44. In a similar fashion, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. posted a movement of +39.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,333,639 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLMN is recording 225.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 218.10.

Technical breakdown of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

Raw Stochastic average of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 98.52%, alongside a boost of 8.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.87% during last recorded quarter.