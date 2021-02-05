Gear up for the change! Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) has hit the volume of 5263556

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE). It is currently valued at $1.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.98, after setting-off with the price of $1.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.75 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.74.

Recently in News on February 1, 2021, Ampio Announces Early Positive Data in Phase 1 Trial of Inhaled Ampion in COVID-19 Respiratory Distress. – Subjects who received Ampion treatment required less oxygen than standard of care alone. You can read further details here

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0700 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.2900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) full year performance was 181.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -34.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 529.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5263556 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) recorded performance in the market was 22.64%, having the revenues showcasing 133.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 367.77M, as it employees total of 23 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1811, with a change in the price was noted +1.2020. In a similar fashion, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +160.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,288,377 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 80.56%, alongside a boost of 181.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.64% during last recorded quarter.