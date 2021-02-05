Gear up for the change! Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has hit the volume of 136779

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), which is $6.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.35 after opening rate of $5.88 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.88 before closing at $6.23.

Recently in News on January 4, 2021, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire Controlling Interest in Guangdong Hanfei Investment Management Co., Ltd.. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company” or “AIH”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that the Company has terminated the agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Guangdong Hanfei Investment Management Co., Ltd. (“Hanfei”), previously announced on July 14, 2020. The termination was a result of amicable negotiation of the parties following Hanfei’s failure to meet the agreed-upon performance target largely due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.55 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $4.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) full year performance was -18.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited shares are logging -41.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $10.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 136779 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) recorded performance in the market was 18.22%, having the revenues showcasing 14.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.59M, as it employees total of 1550 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.92. In a similar fashion, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited posted a movement of +45.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 99,950 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIH is recording 1.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.22%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.22%, alongside a downfall of -18.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.52% during last recorded quarter.