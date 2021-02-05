Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 18.52%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT), which is $1.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.43 after opening rate of $1.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.17 before closing at $1.18.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Announces the Closing of a Registered Direct Offering of $7.59 Million. Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT), a leading producer, developer and operator of augmented reality interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China, today announced that it has closed a registered direct offering with two institutional investors, for the purchase and sale of 7,160,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $1.06 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds of $7,589,600, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company also issued to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,580,000 ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.33 per share, will be exercisable immediately and will expire three years following the date of issuance. The Company has 46,973,660 ordinary shares outstanding after the closing. You can read further details here

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2000 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.8800 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) full year performance was 8.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares are logging -43.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12469625 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) recorded performance in the market was 52.81%, having the revenues showcasing 71.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.63M, as it employees total of 100 workers.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9546, with a change in the price was noted +0.2800. In a similar fashion, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. posted a movement of +25.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,371,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BHAT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.36%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.94%, alongside a boost of 8.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.07% during last recorded quarter.