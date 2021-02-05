Do Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) beta value of 2.10 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), which is $5.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.50 after opening rate of $5.49 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.96 before closing at $4.83.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, Ceragon Networks® Announces Date For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Monday, February 8, 2021 before the market opens. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Ceragon Networks Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.90 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $2.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) full year performance was 142.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares are logging -23.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 433.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.99 and $6.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6824640 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) recorded performance in the market was 89.93%, having the revenues showcasing 149.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 444.68M, as it employees total of 1042 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.93, with a change in the price was noted +3.16. In a similar fashion, Ceragon Networks Ltd. posted a movement of +149.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,061,756 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRNT is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.19%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 89.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.12%, alongside a boost of 142.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 81.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 149.06% during last recorded quarter.