Do ATA Creativity Global (AACG) beta value of 1.59 signposts another twist?

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) is priced at $14.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.67 and reached a high price of $19.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.36. The stock touched a low price of $3.45.

Recently in News on December 18, 2020, ACG Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. ATA Creativity Global (“ACG” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity, today announced that its 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) was held on Friday, December 18, 2020. You can read further details here

ATA Creativity Global had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.75 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $1.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) full year performance was 1138.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATA Creativity Global shares are logging 664.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2236.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $1.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 311408176 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATA Creativity Global (AACG) recorded performance in the market was 1101.68%, having the revenues showcasing 1163.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 438.58M, as it employees total of 768 workers.

Analysts verdict on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATA Creativity Global a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.32, with a change in the price was noted +13.24. In a similar fashion, ATA Creativity Global posted a movement of +1,249.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,225,195 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AACG is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ATA Creativity Global (AACG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ATA Creativity Global in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ATA Creativity Global, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1101.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1000.00%, alongside a boost of 1138.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 1025.98% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1062.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1163.36% during last recorded quarter.