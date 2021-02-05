Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 8.51%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC), which is $8.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.75 after opening rate of $7.05 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.05 before closing at $7.65.

Recently in News on January 11, 2021, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reviews 2020 Achievements and Announces Key Business Objectives for 2021. – Anticancer Activity of Fadraciclib Monotherapy in Patients with MCL1 Amplified Solid Tumors–– Appointment of Mark Kirschbaum, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer –– $7 Million Strategic Investment by Fundamental Investor Acorn Bioventures–. You can read further details here

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.77 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $6.78 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) full year performance was -46.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -55.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.12 and $19.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 290855 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) recorded performance in the market was -2.05%, having the revenues showcasing 133.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.29M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.02, with a change in the price was noted +4.53. In a similar fashion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +135.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 358,056 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYCC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.74%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.69%, alongside a downfall of -46.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.66% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 133.23% during last recorded quarter.