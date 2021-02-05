CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) Quarterly Performance is 89.52%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) was valued at $1.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.24 while reaching the peak value of $1.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.23. The stock current value is $1.51.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, Spartan Energy Partners Acquiring CSI Compressco LP’s General Partner From Tetra Technologies; Announces New Executive Officers And Changes In The Board Of Directors. CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco” or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that Spartan Energy Partners LP (“Spartan”) is acquiring from TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA”), the Partnership’s General Partner, incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”) and a majority of the common units in CSI Compressco previously owned by TETRA. CSI Compressco will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and does not expect any changes to its capital structure as a result of this transaction. CSI Compressco will not issue any common units nor incur any incremental indebtedness as a result of the transaction. You can read further details here

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

CSI Compressco LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6500 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $0.9900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) full year performance was -29.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CSI Compressco LP shares are logging -30.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 334.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 216118 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) recorded performance in the market was 36.79%, having the revenues showcasing 89.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 67.58M, as it employees total of 791 workers.

Analysts verdict on CSI Compressco LP (CCLP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CSI Compressco LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9972, with a change in the price was noted +0.4957. In a similar fashion, CSI Compressco LP posted a movement of +49.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 104,541 in trading volumes.

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CSI Compressco LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CSI Compressco LP, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.63%, alongside a downfall of -29.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 89.52% during last recorded quarter.