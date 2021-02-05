Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.14M in the recent 3 months

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) is priced at $1.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.89 and reached a high price of $1.92, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.87. The stock touched a low price of $1.71.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Comstock Focuses on Climate Smart Mining; Develops Existing and New Precious and Strategic Metals Projects to Fuel Clean Energy Transition. Comstock Mining Inc. (“Comstock” and the “Company”) (NYSE American: LODE), a diversified precious and strategic metals production and processing company, today updated its plans for meeting the escalating demand for clean energy technologies. The Company and our partners, including Mercury Clean-Up, LLC (“MCU”) started with the deployment of new metals extraction and processing technologies that remediate soils and more efficiently extract and process gold at the Company’s existing facilities and abroad and we have targeted new development projects that efficiently reprocess and renew silver and other strategic metals. You can read further details here

Comstock Mining Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1700 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.0300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) full year performance was 132.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Comstock Mining Inc. shares are logging -57.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 436.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $4.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3366831 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) recorded performance in the market was 70.19%, having the revenues showcasing 75.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 55.58M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

The Analysts eye on Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Comstock Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1346, with a change in the price was noted +0.6500. In a similar fashion, Comstock Mining Inc. posted a movement of +58.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,999,700 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LODE is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE)

Raw Stochastic average of Comstock Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.47%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.61%.

Considering, the past performance of Comstock Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 121.97%, alongside a boost of 132.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 59.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 75.25% during last recorded quarter.