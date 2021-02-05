Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Quarterly Performance is 98.53%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO). It is currently valued at $1.92. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.02, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.87 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.00.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes Due 2028. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) announced today that it priced an offering (the “Offering”) of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.750% Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The issuance and sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on February 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1900 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $1.4000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -31.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -32.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 429.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3908537 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 16.36%, having the revenues showcasing 98.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 897.20M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3479, with a change in the price was noted +0.5500. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +40.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,390,454 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.26%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.59%, alongside a downfall of -31.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 98.53% during last recorded quarter.