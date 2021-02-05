BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.54M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) was valued at $3.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.23 while reaching the peak value of $3.39 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.20. The stock current value is $3.39.

Recently in News on January 22, 2021, BioLineRx Announces Closing of $34.5 Million Bought Deal Offering and Full Exercise of the Option of the Underwriter. BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten offering of 14,375,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of the Company, inclusive of the full exercise by Wainwright of its option to purchase 1,875,000 additional ADSs, at a price to the public of $2.40 per ADS, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each ADS represents fifteen ordinary shares, par value NIS 0.10 per share, of the Company. You can read further details here

BioLineRx Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.39 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) full year performance was 44.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioLineRx Ltd. shares are logging -8.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 219.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.06 and $3.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3579470 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) recorded performance in the market was 34.52%, having the revenues showcasing 33.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 129.14M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

The Analysts eye on BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the BioLineRx Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.24, with a change in the price was noted +1.74. In a similar fashion, BioLineRx Ltd. posted a movement of +105.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,449,129 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioLineRx Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.86%.

Considering, the past performance of BioLineRx Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.32%, alongside a boost of 44.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.99% during last recorded quarter.