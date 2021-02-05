Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 758.90K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG), which is $10.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.16 after opening rate of $11.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.93 before closing at $11.00.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are logging -3.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1599601 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) recorded performance in the market was 5.67%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.13B.

Market experts do have their say about Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

Technical breakdown of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.67%. The shares increased approximately by 4.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.08% in the period of the last 30 days.