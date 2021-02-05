Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) is on the roll with an average volume of 709.26K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS), which is $13.89 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.50 after opening rate of $14.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.48 before closing at $14.25.

Recently in News on January 29, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Merger. Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Alussa”) (NYSE: ALUS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Alussa’s agreement to merge with FREYR A/S. You can read further details here

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.28 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $10.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) full year performance was 41.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -9.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.25 and $15.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3241031 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS) recorded performance in the market was 38.07%, having the revenues showcasing 41.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 498.79M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Analysts verdict on Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.18, with a change in the price was noted +4.01. In a similar fashion, Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +40.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 484,435 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (ALUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.25%, alongside a boost of 41.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 34.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 37.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.02% during last recorded quarter.