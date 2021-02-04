Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.80M

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It is currently valued at $22.20. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.6032, after setting-off with the price of $19.24. Company’s stock value dipped to $19.075 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.93.

Recently in News on December 29, 2020, Yatsen Enters into Strategic Collaboration with Sensient Technologies. Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sensient Technologies Corporation and Sensient Technologies Corporation (China) Limited (“Sensient”) to jointly establish Innovative Color Laboratories with operations in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Singapore. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yatsen Holding Limited shares are logging 2.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.17 and $21.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4204172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) recorded performance in the market was 30.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.57B, as it employees total of 3355 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yatsen Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.59%. The shares increased approximately by 15.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.49% in the period of the last 30 days.