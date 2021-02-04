Why is MOGU Inc. (MOGU) up 19.23% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, MOGU Inc. (MOGU) was valued at $2.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.42 while reaching the peak value of $2.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.40. The stock current value is $3.00.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Live Video Broadcast (“LVB”) Business Maintains Robust Growth Momentum with GMV Increasing 42.2% YoY in the Second quarter. You can read further details here

MOGU Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.14 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) full year performance was 19.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MOGU Inc. shares are logging -56.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.88 and $6.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1332046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MOGU Inc. (MOGU) recorded performance in the market was 14.29%, having the revenues showcasing -8.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 257.70M, as it employees total of 909 workers.

Analysts verdict on MOGU Inc. (MOGU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MOGU Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.46, with a change in the price was noted +0.88. In a similar fashion, MOGU Inc. posted a movement of +41.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 247,988 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MOGU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MOGU Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MOGU Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.88%, alongside a boost of 19.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 21.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.15% during last recorded quarter.