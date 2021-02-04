Why is Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) down -24.06% from the day 1 this year?

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) is priced at $1.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.67 and reached a high price of $1.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.61. The stock touched a low price of $1.53.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, Lee Enterprises, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Lee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:LEE) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Lee Enterprises Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $1.2330 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) full year performance was -24.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares are logging -21.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $2.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1325831 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE) recorded performance in the market was 27.78%, having the revenues showcasing 101.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.88M, as it employees total of 5613 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lee Enterprises Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0680, with a change in the price was noted +0.9544. In a similar fashion, Lee Enterprises Incorporated posted a movement of +111.55% for the period of last 100 days, recording 267,256 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Lee Enterprises Incorporated (LEE)

Raw Stochastic average of Lee Enterprises Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lee Enterprises Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 91.48%, alongside a downfall of -24.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.55% during last recorded quarter.