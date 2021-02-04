Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $22.63

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD), which is $18.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.82 after opening rate of $18.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.35 before closing at $17.54.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, Vodafone Business to Offer Managed Security Services to SME and National Corporate Businesses in Europe. Vodafone Business teams with Accenture to provide digital resiliency services to help businesses detect, respond and recover from cyberattacks. You can read further details here

Vodafone Group Plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.82 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $16.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) full year performance was -4.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vodafone Group Plc shares are logging -7.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 63.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.46 and $20.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9624821 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) recorded performance in the market was 14.02%, having the revenues showcasing 36.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.93B, as it employees total of 95219 workers.

Analysts verdict on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Vodafone Group Plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.79, with a change in the price was noted +4.82. In a similar fashion, Vodafone Group Plc posted a movement of +34.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,999,238 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOD is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Vodafone Group Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.42%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Vodafone Group Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.91%, alongside a downfall of -4.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.25% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.06% during last recorded quarter.