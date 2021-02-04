UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.00M in the recent 3 months

UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) is priced at $11.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.95 and reached a high price of $11.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.33. The stock touched a low price of $10.75.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, UWM Holdings Corporation Announces UWM’s Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results;

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

$1.37 Billion 4Q20 Net Income and Declares First Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per share. $54.7 Billion in 4Q20 Loan Volume;4Q20 Production grows 71% as Compared to Q419. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UWM Holdings Corporation Class shares are logging -20.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.20 and $14.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10955924 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC) recorded performance in the market was -13.33%, having the revenues showcasing 14.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 6800 workers.

Specialists analysis on UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UWM Holdings Corporation Class a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.74, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, UWM Holdings Corporation Class posted a movement of +5.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,517,266 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UWMC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: UWM Holdings Corporation Class (UWMC)

Raw Stochastic average of UWM Holdings Corporation Class in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.08%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.95%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.33%. The shares 10.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.72% during last recorded quarter.