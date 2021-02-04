Time to Buy Beat-Down Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Match Group Inc. (MTCH), which is $138.12 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $147.9199 after opening rate of $146.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $137.58 before closing at $150.09.

Recently in News on February 2, 2021, Match Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) posted its fourth quarter 2020 financial results and related shareholder letter on the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.mtch.com. As announced previously, the Company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the results. The live webcast and replay will be open to the public at https://ir.mtch.com. You can read further details here

Match Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) full year performance was 66.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Match Group Inc. shares are logging -13.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.74 and $159.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8958645 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recorded performance in the market was -8.64%, having the revenues showcasing 16.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.17B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

The Analysts eye on Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Match Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.84, with a change in the price was noted +32.66. In a similar fashion, Match Group Inc. posted a movement of +30.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,432,686 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Match Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.40%, alongside a boost of 66.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.09% during last recorded quarter.