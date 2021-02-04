Time to Buy Beat-Down Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) was valued at $10.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.91 while reaching the peak value of $11.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.85. The stock current value is $11.40.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. shares are logging 1.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.65 and $11.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1936006 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) recorded performance in the market was 5.19%, having the revenues showcasing 12.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 906.66M.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC) in the eye of market guru’s

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (CRHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.19%. The shares 3.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.89% during last recorded quarter.