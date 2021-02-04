Time to Buy Beat-Down 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVCU) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVCU) was valued at $12.13. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $18.70 while reaching the peak value of $19.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.60. The stock current value is $18.69.

Recently in News on February 4, 2021, SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq – VCVC). Law office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (“10X SPAC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:VCVC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with a merger agreement pursuant to which 10X SPAC, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with REE Automotive (“REE”), a leader in e-Mobility, and result in REE becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, 10X SPAC shareholders will retain ownership of only 5.6% of the combined company. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp shares are logging 50.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 88.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.94 and $12.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3297279 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVCU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (VCVCU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.28%.

If we look into the earlier routines of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.49%. The shares 65.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 74.18% in the period of the last 30 days.