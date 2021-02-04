Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) was up 11.32%

At the end of the latest market close, Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) was valued at $2.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.85 while reaching the peak value of $3.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.85. The stock current value is $3.33.

Recently in News on December 14, 2020, Virco Reports Third Quarter Results. Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC) today reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020. Net sales and earnings continue to be negatively impacted by economic conditions driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net sales for the third quarter were $56,741,000, a 15.3% decline from last year’s $66,998,000. Through nine months, net sales were $133,625,000 versus $164,250,000 last year, a decline of 18.6%. Operating income for the third quarter declined by 8.5% compared to the prior year, although net income for the quarter improved 15.1% to $4,480,000 or $0.28 per diluted share from $3,892,000 or $0.25 per diluted share, reflecting the positive impact of operational expense controls and favorable tax benefits. You can read further details here

Virco Mfg. Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.00 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.35 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) full year performance was -26.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virco Mfg. Corporation shares are logging -19.21% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $4.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 246468 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) recorded performance in the market was 18.18%, having the revenues showcasing 52.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.72M, as it employees total of 825 workers.

The Analysts eye on Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Virco Mfg. Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted +1.24. In a similar fashion, Virco Mfg. Corporation posted a movement of +58.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 22,846 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIRC is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical rundown of Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC)

Raw Stochastic average of Virco Mfg. Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.97%.

Considering, the past performance of Virco Mfg. Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.66%, alongside a downfall of -26.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.55% during last recorded quarter.