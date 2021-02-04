Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) was up 27.41%

At the end of the latest market close, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) was valued at $64.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $64.78 while reaching the peak value of $64.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $62.1895. The stock current value is $82.11.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results. Accelerating Platform Momentum Drove Third Quarter Revenue of $88.6 Million, Representing 146% Annual Growth. You can read further details here

Digital Turbine Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $83.36 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $47.78 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) full year performance was 874.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Digital Turbine Inc. shares are logging 16.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2259.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.48 and $70.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8640944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) recorded performance in the market was 13.93%, having the revenues showcasing 110.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.10B, as it employees total of 207 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Digital Turbine Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.92, with a change in the price was noted +57.65. In a similar fashion, Digital Turbine Inc. posted a movement of +238.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,879,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APPS is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Digital Turbine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Digital Turbine Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 314.67%, alongside a boost of 874.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 110.45% during last recorded quarter.