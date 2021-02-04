Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.27

At the end of the latest market close, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) was valued at $3.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.35 while reaching the peak value of $4.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.30. The stock current value is $3.89.

Recently in News on February 3, 2021, Remark Entertainment Chosen as the Exclusive Marketing Partner for SuperDraft, Inc.. Remark Entertainment, a division of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, has been named the exclusive marketing partner for SuperDraft, Inc. (www.caesars.com/SuperDraft), the innovative online daily fantasy sports (“DFS”) platform founded by Steve Wang. You can read further details here

Remark Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.00 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $1.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) full year performance was 619.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Remark Holdings Inc. shares are logging 9.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1456.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13507173 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) recorded performance in the market was 104.74%, having the revenues showcasing 274.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 408.33M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.59, with a change in the price was noted +2.83. In a similar fashion, Remark Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +266.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,633,998 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Raw Stochastic average of Remark Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.62%.

Considering, the past performance of Remark Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 104.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.20%, alongside a boost of 619.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 111.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 274.04% during last recorded quarter.