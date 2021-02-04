Recent Change of 4.39% in the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) is priced at $2.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.59 and reached a high price of $2.69, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.62. The stock touched a low price of $2.505.

Recently in News on January 25, 2021, BOS to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. You can read further details here

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.13 on 01/25/21, with the lowest value was $2.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) full year performance was 30.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares are logging -18.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $3.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 228696 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) recorded performance in the market was 15.42%, having the revenues showcasing 3.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.75M, as it employees total of 98 workers.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.54, with a change in the price was noted +0.38. In a similar fashion, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. posted a movement of +16.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 56,129 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BOSC is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.15.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.96%.

If we look into the earlier routines of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.93%, alongside a boost of 30.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.69% during last recorded quarter.